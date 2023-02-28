Sign up
Photo 3276
Galvanized buckets
Flash of Red 2023 #28 - Circles
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4138
photos
106
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
28th February 2023 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
circles
,
buckets
,
for2023
katy
ace
I love all the circles within circles in this one
March 1st, 2023
