Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3277
Looking for a way out
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4139
photos
106
followers
90
following
897% complete
View this month »
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
Latest from all albums
3271
3272
3273
229
3274
3275
3276
3277
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
1st March 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
blinds
,
amarylis
katy
ace
I think it found two different ways! I like the clartity and the composition and of course the subject
March 2nd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great title!
March 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close