Eggs

Get Pushed Challenge #553

My Get Pushed partner challenged me to take a photo that uses rim lighting. I found this challenging trying to get the backlighting or rim lighting bright without being too bright. This may not be the best example or even what is expected when one sees the phrase rim lighting, but technically it fits the definition.



52 Week Challenge - Week 7 Eggs

I'm really behind in this, so hopefully I can catch up this week.