Photo 3283
Drama
52 Week Challenge - Week 10 - Drama
For some reason it's taken me all evening to do this. Nothing was working as I expected it to in Photoshop! Several interruptions. Eyes now bleary so will catch up with everyone tomorrow.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
4145
photos
106
followers
90
following
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
Tags
shakespeare
,
drama
,
52wc-2023-w10
Kathy A
ace
Great response Kathy, I am completely stumped
March 8th, 2023
