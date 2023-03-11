Sign up
Photo 3287
A blur of pink
An intentional blur to highlight the beautiful color of this tree. Tonight it's down to the 30's and rain not end until sometime late tomorrow with even color temperatures tomorrow night. No telling if this lovely color will be here on Monday.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
1
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4149
photos
106
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
11th March 2023 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
color
,
spring
,
redbud
JackieR
ace
youhave preserved it for Prosperity Kathy and very beautifullytoo
March 11th, 2023
