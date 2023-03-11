Previous
A blur of pink by randystreat
Photo 3287

A blur of pink

An intentional blur to highlight the beautiful color of this tree. Tonight it's down to the 30's and rain not end until sometime late tomorrow with even color temperatures tomorrow night. No telling if this lovely color will be here on Monday.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Kathy

JackieR ace
youhave preserved it for Prosperity Kathy and very beautifullytoo
March 11th, 2023  
