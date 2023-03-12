Sign up
Decomposing
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
11th March 2023 2:15pm
Tags
fungi
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice textures and shades of green.
March 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice find
March 12th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
Thank you Sue. I was surprised at how green it was.
@Dawn
Thanks Dawn.
March 12th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Perfectly titled.
March 12th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@taffy
Except I spelled it wrong. Will be fixing this immediately! Thank you Taffy.
March 12th, 2023
