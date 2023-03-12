Previous
Next
Decomposing by randystreat
Photo 3288

Decomposing

12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice textures and shades of green.
March 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice find
March 12th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@wakelys Thank you Sue. I was surprised at how green it was. @Dawn Thanks Dawn.
March 12th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Perfectly titled.
March 12th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@taffy Except I spelled it wrong. Will be fixing this immediately! Thank you Taffy.
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise