Photo 3323
On the river bank
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
4
3
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4186
photos
104
followers
89
following
910% complete
View this month »
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
15th April 2023 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
fungi
katy
such dramatic lighting Kathy FAV
April 18th, 2023
Corinne C
Great light creating nice shadows. Great textures too. Fav
April 18th, 2023
Call me Joe
U nailed it❤️⭐️
April 18th, 2023
Dawn
Fabulous light fav
April 18th, 2023
