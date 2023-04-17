Previous
Next
On the river bank by randystreat
Photo 3323

On the river bank

17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
such dramatic lighting Kathy FAV
April 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great light creating nice shadows. Great textures too. Fav
April 18th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
U nailed it❤️⭐️
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous light fav
April 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise