Following the road to the wizard's place by randystreat
Photo 3386

Following the road to the wizard's place

WWYD Challenge #220
I decided to use both photos and added a piece from some free online images. I played for several hours in photoshop until I came up with an image I was reasonably satisfied with. Good fun for a rainy day.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
katy ace
FAV I had thought to do the same but this is so good I will not even try!
June 22nd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
This is terrific. Dorothy and team are walking into a magic place.
June 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
@grammyn Thank you Katy. It's a bit pitiful when one doesn't use any part of any photo taken by oneself. Another theme I thought of was 4th of July fireworks. But didn't quite know how to go about it.
@shutterbug49 Thanks Debbie. That's exactly what I was trying to convey.
June 22nd, 2023  
