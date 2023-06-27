Sign up
Previous
Photo 3392
Does watching while knitting count as exercise?
Just cooling down from doing an exercise video. 😆
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
27th June 2023 1:47pm
Tags
feet
,
yarn
,
video
katy
ace
It most certainly does! Neat perspective and composition
June 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It certainly is a lot of coordination :-)
June 27th, 2023
