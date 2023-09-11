Sign up
Photo 3466
Spinning
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4330
photos
107
followers
88
following
949% complete
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
8th September 2023 4:29pm
Tags
yarn
,
long exposure
Shutterbug
ace
This is a beautiful abstract. I love all the colors and the interesting texture. You could tag it abstract-76.
September 12th, 2023
GaryW
Neat idea! Love the light on the colors!
September 12th, 2023
