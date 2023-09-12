Sign up
Previous
Photo 3467
Look at her go!
One of the exciting things I did today.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
6
0
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4331
photos
107
followers
88
following
949% complete
View this month »
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
JackieR
Captured the energy perfickly
September 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Go girl. Great edit.
September 12th, 2023
Casablanca
Very cool!
September 12th, 2023
Dawn
Well done
September 12th, 2023
Kathy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@wakelys
@casablanca
@Dawn
Appreciate the feedback in support ladies thank you.
September 12th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Brave and go on. Great shot and edit of you moving exipment.
September 12th, 2023
