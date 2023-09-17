Sign up
Previous
Photo 3472
Camelia leaves
We had some nice rain today. The leaves were holding on to what they could.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4336
photos
106
followers
87
following
951% complete
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
17th September 2023 10:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
rain
,
drops
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture with the raindrops.
September 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture and raindrops
September 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely image
September 18th, 2023
