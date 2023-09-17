Previous
Camelia leaves by randystreat
Photo 3472

Camelia leaves

We had some nice rain today. The leaves were holding on to what they could.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
951% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture with the raindrops.
September 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture and raindrops
September 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely image
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise