Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3474
Pokeberries early this morning
Get Pushed Challenge 581
My partner challenged me to do a photo in the golden hour or the blue hour. This was a harder than the golden hour photo, especially because I had to set an alarm to be out of bed early enough.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4338
photos
106
followers
87
following
951% complete
View this month »
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
19th September 2023 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue hour
,
pokeberries
,
get-pushed-581
Kathy
ace
@annied
- blue hour photo. Hope this is what you might have had in mind. Thank you again for the challenge. It was fun.
September 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely plant nicely captured
September 19th, 2023
katy
ace
I think it turned out beautifully. Worth the effort in my opinion
September 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close