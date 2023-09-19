Previous
Pokeberries early this morning by randystreat
Pokeberries early this morning

Get Pushed Challenge 581
My partner challenged me to do a photo in the golden hour or the blue hour. This was a harder than the golden hour photo, especially because I had to set an alarm to be out of bed early enough.
19th September 2023

Kathy

@randystreat
Kathy ace
@annied - blue hour photo. Hope this is what you might have had in mind. Thank you again for the challenge. It was fun.
September 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely plant nicely captured
September 19th, 2023  
katy ace
I think it turned out beautifully. Worth the effort in my opinion
September 19th, 2023  
