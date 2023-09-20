Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3475
Little purple flowers
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4339
photos
106
followers
87
following
952% complete
View this month »
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
18th September 2023 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
asters
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 20th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Wonderful depth of field
September 20th, 2023
katy
ace
I think I have these here too, but I have never seen this pretty. Your composition is lovely.
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close