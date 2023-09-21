Previous
Old trees by randystreat
Photo 3476

Old trees

I just like to see these trees, especially the one on the right. It's trunk is so smooth, and the woodpeckers made a home there one year. I wonder how long they will be there?
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I would worry aobut them collapsing during a storm but how wondereful to have woodpeckers in them. I like the perspective and composition of this one
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise