Misty morning by randystreat
Photo 3477

Misty morning

22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
JackieR ace
Looks a tad chilly, fabulous landscape shot
September 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely misty shot
September 22nd, 2023  
katy ace
It does look like it’s cool outside but I bet it isn’t! It is a beautiful Misty photo and a FAV
September 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Not much chilly. It's been in the mid-upper 60's (18 to 21 C) in the morning this week.
September 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
@Dawn Thank you Dawn.
@grammyn Thank you Katy. It was a bit cooler than it had been being. Refreshing to be outside.
September 22nd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Very nice and very atmospheric.
September 22nd, 2023  
