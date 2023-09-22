Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3477
Misty morning
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4341
photos
106
followers
87
following
952% complete
View this month »
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
19th September 2023 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
JackieR
ace
Looks a tad chilly, fabulous landscape shot
September 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely misty shot
September 22nd, 2023
katy
ace
It does look like it’s cool outside but I bet it isn’t! It is a beautiful Misty photo and a FAV
September 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Not much chilly. It's been in the mid-upper 60's (18 to 21 C) in the morning this week.
September 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
@Dawn
Thank you Dawn.
@grammyn
Thank you Katy. It was a bit cooler than it had been being. Refreshing to be outside.
September 22nd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Very nice and very atmospheric.
September 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@grammyn Thank you Katy. It was a bit cooler than it had been being. Refreshing to be outside.