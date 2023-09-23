Previous
deliquesce by randystreat
Photo 3478

deliquesce

52 Week Challenge Week 38 - Chaos

I liked the word deliquesce, which means
to dissolve or melt away. I thought it worked well both for the subject of the challenge and for the photo.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
September 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
September 23rd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Very nice colors and textures.
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise