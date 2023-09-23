Sign up
Previous
Photo 3478
deliquesce
52 Week Challenge Week 38 - Chaos
I liked the word deliquesce, which means
to dissolve or melt away. I thought it worked well both for the subject of the challenge and for the photo.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4342
photos
106
followers
87
following
952% complete
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
23rd September 2023 3:17pm
Tags
chaos
,
52wc-2023-w38
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
September 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
September 23rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Very nice colors and textures.
September 23rd, 2023
