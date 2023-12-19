Sign up
Previous
Photo 3564
Books, books, books
Books finished, books unread,
Books received, books to give
And 2 in the stack that are currently being read.
Today's been a lot about books.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4429
photos
105
followers
88
following
books
GaryW
Since retiring I've grown to love books and reading. I've never learned to read more than one at a time, though! I like the dark setting in this photo!
December 20th, 2023
katy
ace
How can you keep it all straight?! They look like some great books
December 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice low key. Books are such great friends!
December 20th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love the light on the books.
December 20th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@thewatersphotos
Thanks Gary. I was expecting to read more when I retired, but needlework, photography and the groups I joined have intruded on my time somewhat. Decided to lay down the needles more often and enjoy some more books.
@grammyn
I write down all the books I've read. Several of these I got today at book club. We gave each other books for Christmas. I think I've read two of these books, and reading 2 books (
@thewatersphotos
) I started one, then got the book for book club next month and started it so I'd make sure I finished it. Not sure about one of the books. This person doesn't necessarily have my taste in books.
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne. I do enjoy reading, but haven't done much in recent years. I hope to rectify that.
December 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice low key shot
December 20th, 2023
