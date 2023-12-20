Previous
A ____ of Santas by randystreat
A ____ of Santas

I researched this on Google before posting. There were lots of ideas presented for what to call a group of santas (a sleigh, a jingle, a jolly) but one site reported that there is only one true Santa so there's no correct word for it.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Kathy

I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Babs ace
Will the real Santa please stand up. ha ha.
December 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
These are all imposters. The real Santa is currently working hard in the North Pole getting read for the big day.
December 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Love it
December 20th, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
I think it should be called a "jolly."
December 20th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh how fun! What a terrific photo and the perfect title!
December 20th, 2023  
