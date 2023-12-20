Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3565
A ____ of Santas
I researched this on Google before posting. There were lots of ideas presented for what to call a group of santas (a sleigh, a jingle, a jolly) but one site reported that there is only one true Santa so there's no correct word for it.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4430
photos
105
followers
88
following
976% complete
View this month »
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
20th December 2023 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santas
Babs
ace
Will the real Santa please stand up. ha ha.
December 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
These are all imposters. The real Santa is currently working hard in the North Pole getting read for the big day.
December 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Love it
December 20th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
I think it should be called a "jolly."
December 20th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh how fun! What a terrific photo and the perfect title!
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close