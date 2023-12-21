Previous
Next
Pensive by randystreat
Photo 3566

Pensive

Looking at the tree while I was working on a project in another room last night.

No need to comment. This was posted late because it was taken late last night.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
977% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
An immediate fav!!
December 22nd, 2023  
katy ace
I am with @30pics4jackiesdiamond So beautiful KAthy!
December 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Love it. fav.
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise