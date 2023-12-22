Previous
Christmas Candles by randystreat
Photo 3567

Christmas Candles

The three candles often seen at Christmas.

A Moravian Christmas candle (top left). For more information, see https://www.moravian.org/2018/11/the-beeswax-candle/.

Bayberry candles (bottom), which have an interesting folklore: Bayberry candles were said to burn more brightly than other candles available during the Colonial Era; therefore, they were reserved for special occasions, like holiday celebrations. It was perhaps for this reason that they became associated with good fortune – as the saying went, "Bayberry candles burned to the socket, bring health to the home and wealth to the pocket.” https://www.sunleafnaturals.com/blogs/news/bayberry-balsam-the-legend\
katy ace
A great shot of your candles and fascinating information I had never hear before about both of them thanks for the links Kathy
December 22nd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Thank you for the links, so interesting ( oh fab composition too
December 22nd, 2023  
