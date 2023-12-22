Christmas Candles

Bayberry candles (bottom), which have an interesting folklore: Bayberry candles were said to burn more brightly than other candles available during the Colonial Era; therefore, they were reserved for special occasions, like holiday celebrations. It was perhaps for this reason that they became associated with good fortune – as the saying went, "Bayberry candles burned to the socket, bring health to the home and wealth to the pocket.” https://www.sunleafnaturals.com/blogs/news/bayberry-balsam-the-legend\