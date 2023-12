Taking a breather

When I got up this morning I saw these two lumps in the tree two houses away through my bathroom window. Even with the binoculars I couldn't quite make out what they were. They didn't exactly look like squirrels' nests nor did they look like trash that had blown up there (very high btw). So I went out with the binoculars and the camera and managed to get these two (red shouldered hawks I believe) just before they flew off.