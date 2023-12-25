Previous
Snowpeople puzzle by randystreat
Snowpeople puzzle

Spent the afternoon and evening with friends eating too much, talking and laughing then put together this cute jigsaw puzzle. Hope everyone had a good Christmas or happy holiday.

Will catch up with you tomorrow.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
