Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3570
Snowpeople puzzle
Spent the afternoon and evening with friends eating too much, talking and laughing then put together this cute jigsaw puzzle. Hope everyone had a good Christmas or happy holiday.
Will catch up with you tomorrow.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4435
photos
105
followers
87
following
978% complete
View this month »
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
25th December 2023 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
puzzle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close