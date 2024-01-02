Sign up
Photo 3578
New month of a new year in a new calendar
This is for the 52 Week Challenge (New) and January Words (plan).
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
4443
photos
105
followers
88
following
Tags
pen
,
calendar
,
jan24words
,
52wc-2024-w1
katy
ace
Starting off with a clean slate is always good. Nice POV.
January 3rd, 2024
