Photo 3577
Looking back at 2023
The photo I liked best each month that was posted on 365. I am unabashedly copying
@30pics4jackiesdiamond's
collage. Thought it fit the January 2024 word of the day very well.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4442
photos
105
followers
88
following
katy
ace
I’m so glad you copied her idea. It’s fabulous to take a look back on all your terrific photos.
January 1st, 2024
Pyrrhula
A great collage of all those beautiful pic.`s.
Thank you for you so nice wishes.
January 1st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful collection of shots. Great idea for a collage.
January 1st, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is all great shots. Good display.
January 1st, 2024
