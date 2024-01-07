Previous
Couds and wind and snow in the mountains by randystreat
Couds and wind and snow in the mountains

The thick low clouds at the horizon are snow clouds over the mountains north of here. We just have big clouds and wind. The temperature isn't bad but the wind cuts right through a person.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Margaret Brown ace
Nice low clouds and I guess it’s very cold with that wind chill
January 7th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
As long as you can stay home and warm, the snow can stay on the mountains, right? We got 10 inches last night!
January 7th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Lovely cloud formation
January 7th, 2024  
