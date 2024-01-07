Sign up
Previous
Photo 3583
Couds and wind and snow in the mountains
The thick low clouds at the horizon are snow clouds over the mountains north of here. We just have big clouds and wind. The temperature isn't bad but the wind cuts right through a person.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
3
0
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
7th January 2024 3:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
weather
,
clouds
,
jan24words
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice low clouds and I guess it’s very cold with that wind chill
January 7th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
As long as you can stay home and warm, the snow can stay on the mountains, right? We got 10 inches last night!
January 7th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Lovely cloud formation
January 7th, 2024
