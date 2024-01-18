Sign up
Previous
Photo 3594
Teacup and saucer
52 Week Challenge Week #3 - delicate
A tea cup and saucer that belonged to my Granny Allan.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Tags
teacup
,
delicate
,
52wc-2024-w3
katy
ace
It is gorgeous and so is your photo of it. I like the close view.
January 18th, 2024
FBailey
ace
Hiw lovely - cups and saucers win over mugs every time for me, and the prettier the better!
January 18th, 2024
