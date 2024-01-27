Previous
cracked cup and saucer by randystreat
cracked cup and saucer

Family lore has it that Bonnie Prince Charlie drank from this cup. I'm not sure which part of the family - no information about this was with the cup and saucer. I don't think the family was living in the Hebrides, but inland.
Kathy

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely keepsake even though it’s damaged. I like the idea that Bonnie prince Charlie’s used it.
January 27th, 2024  
