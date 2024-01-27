Sign up
Previous
Photo 3603
cracked cup and saucer
Family lore has it that Bonnie Prince Charlie drank from this cup. I'm not sure which part of the family - no information about this was with the cup and saucer. I don't think the family was living in the Hebrides, but inland.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Tags
cracks
,
cup and saucer
,
jan24words
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely keepsake even though it’s damaged. I like the idea that Bonnie prince Charlie’s used it.
January 27th, 2024
