Previous
Photo 3602
Drip dry
Taken yesterday during all the rain. I like all the drops of water on the umbrella.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4469
photos
107
followers
91
following
986% complete
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3596
233
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th January 2024 3:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
umbrella
,
52wc-2024-w4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's sort of mysterious from this pov. Good eye!
January 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice droplets forming little rivulets.
January 26th, 2024
