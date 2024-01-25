Previous
Another rainy day by randystreat
Another rainy day

Get Pushed Challenge 599 - double exposure
My partner challenged me to do a double exposure. Because my camera doesn't have this capability, I have to do this is post processing. This technique is always a challenge for me. Maybe if I try it enough I'll be able to do it with more confidence.
@walksnaplove Here's my double exposure image. Thank you for your challenge. This technique is always hard for me to set up and "visualize".
January 25th, 2024  
Bec ace
Wow! How ever you’ve managed the double exposure Kathy, I’m impressed. I love how you’ve got the coloured and the shadowed/ monochrome umbrella. Challenge met!
January 25th, 2024  
Madeleine Pennock
I like that very much! Lovely pastel colours and the idea works well!
January 25th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think you did really well with this. You have both images lined up as if it was done in camera and there's just enough "fading" between the two that it looks realistic. Good job!
January 25th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Nailed it again Kathy!
January 25th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@walksnaplove You can do a lot of things in Photoshop. I'm glad that you like this image.
@marshwader Thank you Madeleine. I wasn't sure about the color, but I like the bright umbrella and wanted to keep it. Desaturating the entire image seemed to work.
@olivetreeann Thank you Ann. The magic of layers and Photoshop. They were taken almost in the same place and a similar angle. I have a chair that sits on the car port...
@fbailey Thanks so much for saying so Felicity.
January 26th, 2024  
