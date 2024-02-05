Previous
Tree with ivy by randystreat
Photo 3612

Tree with ivy

5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
989% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice contrast between the rugged bark and the leaves of the ivy.
February 6th, 2024  
katy ace
I like the light and shadows in this one, and the textures from the bark
February 6th, 2024  
