Silhouetted School for the Deaf, sort of

Not quite a silhouette, so I didn't post for my get-pushed challenge. I think there was a fire somewhere nearby because the air was hazy and smelled smoky. When I first passed this the sun was behind the buildings and the buildings were silhouetted. I ran home, got my camera but had to make another stop first. So...the light changed. Anyway it's b&w and it has architecture in it too.