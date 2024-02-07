Previous
Fear of Commitment by randystreat
Photo 3614

Fear of Commitment

Kakarrhaphiophobia - fear of failure. Planning a trip and met with the travel agent today. Makes me so nervous - choices, questions, will I be able to do the trip...
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Of course you can go. You have all of us waiting for photos!!!
February 8th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sure you will! You are the woman who nails all her "Get Pushed" assignments- you can do anything! Good street shot.
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise