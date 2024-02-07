Sign up
Previous
Photo 3614
Fear of Commitment
Kakarrhaphiophobia - fear of failure. Planning a trip and met with the travel agent today. Makes me so nervous - choices, questions, will I be able to do the trip...
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4481
photos
107
followers
92
following
990% complete
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
7th February 2024 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
travel
,
pigwords
John Falconer
ace
Of course you can go. You have all of us waiting for photos!!!
February 8th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sure you will! You are the woman who nails all her "Get Pushed" assignments- you can do anything! Good street shot.
February 8th, 2024
