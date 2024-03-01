Previous
Mr. Bluebird in the rain by randystreat
Mr. Bluebird in the rain

Winter has returned to us. Rain all day, temperatures in the high 30's and sleet on the windshield while driving to an appointment this morning. Despite the weather, this guy was looking for food in the grass and around the dead weeds.
katy ace
FAV! what an excellent photo Kathy!
March 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Poor little thing!
March 2nd, 2024  
Kathy ace
@grammyn Through the window and screen too! Thank you.
@kjarn The rain didn't seem to bother it, although it does look a bit vexed. Thanks Kathy
March 2nd, 2024  
