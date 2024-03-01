Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3637
Mr. Bluebird in the rain
Winter has returned to us. Rain all day, temperatures in the high 30's and sleet on the windshield while driving to an appointment this morning. Despite the weather, this guy was looking for food in the grass and around the dead weeds.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4507
photos
108
followers
93
following
996% complete
View this month »
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
Latest from all albums
3633
234
3634
415
3635
3636
235
3637
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
1st March 2024 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bluebird
katy
ace
FAV! what an excellent photo Kathy!
March 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Poor little thing!
March 2nd, 2024
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Through the window and screen too! Thank you.
@kjarn
The rain didn't seem to bother it, although it does look a bit vexed. Thanks Kathy
March 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@kjarn The rain didn't seem to bother it, although it does look a bit vexed. Thanks Kathy