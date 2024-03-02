Sign up
Previous
Photo 3638
9 Buttons
52 Week Challenge Week 7 - Choose your color
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4508
photos
108
followers
93
following
996% complete
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
234
3634
415
3635
3636
235
3637
3638
Views
3
1
365 daily shots
ILCE-6300
2nd March 2024 2:28pm
Tags
buttons
,
52wc-2024-w7
Margaret Brown
ace
Very nice colour and focus
March 2nd, 2024
