He went that a-way by randystreat
Photo 3640

He went that a-way

It was just cool enough today for me to want something over my shoulders. When I got home, the shawl was tossed on the bed.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
KWind ace
Pretty colours!
March 5th, 2024  
