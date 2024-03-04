Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3640
He went that a-way
It was just cool enough today for me to want something over my shoulders. When I got home, the shawl was tossed on the bed.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4510
photos
108
followers
93
following
997% complete
View this month »
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
Latest from all albums
415
3635
3636
235
3637
3638
3639
3640
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
4th March 2024 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shawl
KWind
ace
Pretty colours!
March 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close