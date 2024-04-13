Sign up
Previous
Photo 3680
Springing to work today
Taking a breather on the patio. Trying to get the garden and yard in shape. Fooling around with my phone's camera and thought this sort of turned out cool.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Tags
sunglasses
,
garden
,
yard
,
windmill
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like a chic pair of sunglasses!
April 14th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Very cool
April 14th, 2024
