Springing to work today by randystreat
Springing to work today

Taking a breather on the patio. Trying to get the garden and yard in shape. Fooling around with my phone's camera and thought this sort of turned out cool.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Kathy

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like a chic pair of sunglasses!
April 14th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Very cool
April 14th, 2024  
