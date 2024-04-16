Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3683
Camelias
Playing in photoshop.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4553
photos
109
followers
93
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
16th April 2024 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camelias
Dawn
ace
Nice playing
April 17th, 2024
katy
ace
What a beautiful duotone results!
April 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous Kathy. Jus terrific. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself.
April 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful edit. I love the soft purple color
April 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close