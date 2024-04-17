Sign up
Photo 3684
Little ecosystem by the driveway
Don't seem to have these wildflowers anywhere else.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
16th April 2024 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sisyrinchium micranthum
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Hmmm...wonder how nature managed that! Very pretty.
April 18th, 2024
