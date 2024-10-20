Sign up
Photo 3846
Red and green
Looking deeply into the poinsettia plant
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
20th October 2024 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
stems
Julie Ryan
ace
Very pretty, healthy looking plant
October 20th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely macro - my indoor poinsetta no longer has red stems. I’m wondering if the leaves will go red this winter
October 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nice close up with lovely colors
October 20th, 2024
