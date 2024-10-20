Previous
Red and green by randystreat
Photo 3846

Red and green

Looking deeply into the poinsettia plant
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
Very pretty, healthy looking plant
October 20th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely macro - my indoor poinsetta no longer has red stems. I’m wondering if the leaves will go red this winter
October 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice close up with lovely colors
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise