201 / 365
Starburst car lights
My Get Pushed partner challenged me to trying a night shot with either light trails or starburst lights.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Kathy
@randystreat
Kathy
@homeschoolmom
Lights from an oncoming vehicle late last night. The weather combined with my schedule this week have not been conducive to night shots. Hope this one is ok.
February 21st, 2020
