Bellevue Manor
Taken from Bost Rd, this is a local historic home. There is a turf company associated with this property.
For the 2020 52 week challenge - landscape
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
b&w
home
grass
trees
landscape
hills
52wc-2020-w2
Kristin
Your processing is great on this.
January 9th, 2020
