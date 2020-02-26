Previous
Next
Fountain is running today by randystreat
132 / 365

Fountain is running today

For my Get pushed challenge this week - moving water. It's a bit hard to get close up photos of this fountain because the city has put a wide bed of mulch around the fountain, probably to deter people like me from getting closer.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise