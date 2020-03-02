Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
134 / 365
Two or four?
For the 52 week challenge - eggs
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2928
photos
73
followers
61
following
36% complete
View this month »
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Latest from all albums
2187
2188
2189
133
2190
2191
2192
134
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd March 2020 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wkkac
,
52wc-2020-w10
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Soft or hard-boiled? Good shot!
March 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close