August Abstract #1
Decided to participate in Wendy Bowden's abstract challenge. Not sure if I'll do this everyday but I'll see how it goes.
2nd August 2020
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Tags
abstractaug2020
Corinne
ace
Well done, love the bright colors
August 3rd, 2020
katy
ace
FAV This is really cool, Kathy
August 3rd, 2020
