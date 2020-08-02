Previous
Next
August Abstract #1 by randystreat
155 / 365

August Abstract #1

Decided to participate in Wendy Bowden's abstract challenge. Not sure if I'll do this everyday but I'll see how it goes.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Well done, love the bright colors
August 3rd, 2020  
katy ace
FAV This is really cool, Kathy
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise