Previous
Next
Baking up a Storm by redy4et
233 / 365

Baking up a Storm

These were some of my team members in today's croissant class, busy putting an egg wash on the pastry before baking. Each team made about two dozen croissants ranging from chocolate-filled to ham and cheese.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise