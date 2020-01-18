Sign up
Baking up a Storm
These were some of my team members in today's croissant class, busy putting an egg wash on the pastry before baking. Each team made about two dozen croissants ranging from chocolate-filled to ham and cheese.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Tags
class
,
cooking
,
pastry
,
croissants
