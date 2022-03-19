Previous
Minnie Minus Magic by rensala
78 / 365

Minnie Minus Magic

I thought I’d post a shot of Minnie minus the star dust. This is my favourite teapot gifted to me by my son so it has pride of place on one of my kitchen shelves.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and it is wonderful looking.
March 19th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
This is very cute and the image has beautiful clarity. Does it have two lids?
March 19th, 2022  
