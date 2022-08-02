Previous
Abstract 2 - Art & Life by rensala
213 / 365

Abstract 2 - Art & Life

Barbara Hepworth’s Figure in Sycamore is the inspiration for this abstract. The exhibition is currently running in Edinburgh at the Modern Art 2 Scottish National Gallery. https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/barbara-hepworth-art-life
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
