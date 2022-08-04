Sign up
Abstract 4 - Useless Bodies
This abstract is inspired from one of the images captured in the Prada Foundation exhibition in Milan this past June
https://www.fondazioneprada.org/project/useless-bodies/?lang=en
- combined with a beautiful lace canopy at the recent Scottish wedding I attended.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
Diana
ace
I am loving your abstracts Renee, such a special tough you are giving them.
August 4th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you so much. I’m not sure they are really abstracts but now I’ve embarked on this I’m really enjoying it
August 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Looks a bit like a naked ghost - but realise it is more than just this!
August 4th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a surreal ghostly effect.
August 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ghostly , hope the net curtain covers his nakedness !!!!!!!
August 4th, 2022
