Previous
Next
Abstract 4 - Useless Bodies by rensala
215 / 365

Abstract 4 - Useless Bodies

This abstract is inspired from one of the images captured in the Prada Foundation exhibition in Milan this past June
https://www.fondazioneprada.org/project/useless-bodies/?lang=en - combined with a beautiful lace canopy at the recent Scottish wedding I attended.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I am loving your abstracts Renee, such a special tough you are giving them.
August 4th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you so much. I’m not sure they are really abstracts but now I’ve embarked on this I’m really enjoying it
August 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Looks a bit like a naked ghost - but realise it is more than just this!
August 4th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is a surreal ghostly effect.
August 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ghostly , hope the net curtain covers his nakedness !!!!!!!
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise