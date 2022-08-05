Previous
arabesque - abstract 5 by rensala
216 / 365

arabesque - abstract 5

This shot inspired by Degas’ Grande Arabesque at the Impressionist exhibition at the Scottish National Gallery combined with some gold foil I was working with to make coasters a few weeks ago.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Kathy A ace
This is really interesting
August 5th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
The ballet pose - works well with these beautifully focused images!
August 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful abstract creation, love the gold foil!
August 5th, 2022  
