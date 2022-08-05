Sign up
216 / 365
arabesque - abstract 5
This shot inspired by Degas’ Grande Arabesque at the Impressionist exhibition at the Scottish National Gallery combined with some gold foil I was working with to make coasters a few weeks ago.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
digital
abstract
art
statue
abstractaug2022
Kathy A
This is really interesting
August 5th, 2022
Maggiemae
The ballet pose - works well with these beautifully focused images!
August 5th, 2022
Diana
Beautiful abstract creation, love the gold foil!
August 5th, 2022
